BREAKING: Delhi LG Gives Nod to Prosecute Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Police Case

New Delhi: In a major blow to AAP national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , LG VK Saxena on Saturday gave nod to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute him in the money laundering case linked with the excise policy case.

This comes ahead of Delhi assembly elections which are due in February next year.

Earlier on December 5, the central probe agency had sought the LG's permission to prosecute Kejriwal after it allegedly found a "huge level of corruption in framing and implementation" of the excise policy. This was mentioned in prosecution complaint no. 7 filed in the Rouse Avenue court on May 17 this year. Subsequently, the court had taken a cognisance of the complaint on July 9.

In its prosecution complaint, the probe agency alleged that the ex-Delhi CM conspired with member of the "South Group" to receive Rs 100 crore and passed on undue benefits to private entities by formulating and implementing a “tailor-made” liquor policy.

It added that stakes were ensured for the South Group in different liquor shops. It was also allowed to hold multiple retail zones against the objectives of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

“It is to inform that this office has filed the Prosecution Complaint (SPC-7) against Sh. Arvind Kejriwal (Accused No. 37) on, 17.05.2024 in the case M/s Indo-Spirits and Others for irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi for the year 2021-22” the request for sanction stated.

Meanwhile, the AAP, on its part, refuted such claims and said there was no such sanction. It accused the ED of callousness in investigating the case in link to which several senior party leaders were put behind bars, including Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia.