Published 12:46 IST, August 5th 2024

SC Upholds Delhi LG's Power to Independently Nominate MCD Aldermen, Rejects AAP's Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena can independently nominate the 10 Alderman in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Supreme Court
BREAKING: Delhi LG Has Power to Independently Nominate Aldermen in MCD, Says SC | Image: ANI
