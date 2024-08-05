Published 12:46 IST, August 5th 2024
SC Upholds Delhi LG's Power to Independently Nominate MCD Aldermen, Rejects AAP's Plea
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena can independently nominate the 10 Alderman in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Delhi LG Has Power to Independently Nominate Aldermen in MCD, Says SC | Image: ANI
11:02 IST, August 5th 2024