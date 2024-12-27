Delhi Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Parliament Dies

New Delhi: A man who set himself on fire near Parliament on December 25 has succumbed to his injuries. The individual, identified as Jitendra, a resident of Bagpat in Uttar Pradesh, died early on Thursday morning at 2:30 am. He had sustained 95 percent burn injuries and could survived despite efforts by doctors.

Man Set Ablaze Near Parliament

On Wednesday, Jitendra set himself ablaze in a park near Rail Bhavan, close to Parliament House. Witnesses said he ran towards Parliament while engulfed in flames before authorities intervened. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Half-Brunt 2-Page Note Recovered

Police said they found a half-burnt two-page note at the scene. The contents of the note remain unclear, and further investigations are underway to determine what led to the act. A bottle of petrol was also recovered from the site.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Jitendra may have been troubled by personal issues. However, officials have not ruled out other motives and are examining all angles, including the note found at the scene.

The incident, which occurred near one of the most secured areas in the country, has raised questions about security arrangements. Police are looking into how the man managed to carry out the act in such a sensitive location.