Updated February 4th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

Delhi Police Serves Notice To AAP MLA Atishi

A team of Crime Branch officals arrived at the official residence of Atishi and served a notice to her in connection with AAP's ‘poaching allegations'.

Apoorva Shukla
AAP
AAP MLA Atishi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police served notice to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on Sunday, February 4. A team of Crime Branch officals arrived at the official residence of Atishi and served a notice to her in connection with Aam Aadmi Party's ‘poaching allegations’ against BJP. 

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the BJP was trying to buy AAP MLAs. The notice was served in connection with the allegations that BJP was attempting to "poach" Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

Sources said Atishi was not present at her residence. The minister, however, has given directions to her office staff to receive the notice, sources in the AAP said. "The team will go again to serve notice to Atishi. This morning she was not present at her residence," a senior officer of Delhi Police Crime Branch said.

This comes a day after Crime Branch officials served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to reply within three days in a probe into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.

On January 27, Kejriwal and Atishi had claimed that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each and a ticket to contest next year's assembly poll to topple the AAP government.

The BJP had rubbished the allegations, terming them "false" and "baseless", and dared the chief minister to furnish evidence to back his claims. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

