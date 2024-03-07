×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Breaking: Delhi's Ram Lal College Receives Bomb Threat, Police Vacate Campus, Search Underway

Big Breaking: Delhi's Ram Lal College received bomb threat call. Delhi Police vacated the premises and a search operation is underway.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Delhi Police
Ram Lal college of the Delhi University received bomb threat call | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Delhi's Ram Lal college on Thursday received a bomb threat call leading to panic like situation in the entire area. According to the police the threat call was received via WhatsApp by a staff of Ram Lal college located on Benito Juarez Marg in Delhi University's South Campus. The call reportedly received at around 9.34 pm, following which the police team along with the dog squad teams and the bomb disposal squad (BDS) rushed to the spot. 

The entire premises and the area nearby the college was immediately vacated by the security team and a search operation was initiated. 

Police carrying out search operation

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest Delhi), Rohit Meena stated, “A bomb threat call was received via WhatsApp by Staff of Ram Lal college around 9:34 Hrs. Immediately police along with Ambulance, BDS, BDT reached the college and students were evacuated. Search and checking is being carried out.” 

“So far nothing suspicious has been found in checking. Further measures are underway,” DCP Meena added.

A search operation is underway at the college premises.

Further details are being awaited. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

