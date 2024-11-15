Published 12:25 IST, November 15th 2024
BREAKING: Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Bus Stand Renamed After Birsa Munda on His Birth Anniversary
The Sarai Kale Khan bus stand in the national capital has been renamed after Birsa Munda on the tribal activist's 150th birth anniversary on Friday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal | Image: (ANI file photo)
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:17 IST, November 15th 2024