sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Bus Stand Renamed After Birsa Munda on His Birth Anniversary

Published 12:25 IST, November 15th 2024

BREAKING: Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Bus Stand Renamed After Birsa Munda on His Birth Anniversary

The Sarai Kale Khan bus stand in the national capital has been renamed after Birsa Munda on the tribal activist's 150th birth anniversary on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal
Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal | Image: (ANI file photo)
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:17 IST, November 15th 2024

Jharkhand