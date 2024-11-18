Published 21:53 IST, November 18th 2024
Delhi Suspends Physical Classes For Class 10 And 12 After Supreme Court’s Order
The Delhi government announced the suspension of physical classes for Class 10 and 12 students, with all moving online starting tomorrow, November 19, 2024.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Suspends Physical Classes For Class 10 And 12 After Supreme Court’s Order | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:38 IST, November 18th 2024