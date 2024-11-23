Published 12:10 IST, November 23rd 2024
BREAKING: Fadnavis To Reach BJP HQs At 3 PM, Before Heading To Nagpur
Devendra Fadnavis | Image: PTI
Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to arrive at the BJP Headquarters at 3 pm, after which he will leave for Nagpur. Currently, he is in a meeting with key party leaders, including Piyush Goyal, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Rahul Narwekar-
