  • BREAKING: Fadnavis To Reach BJP HQs At 3 PM, Before Heading To Nagpur

Published 12:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

BREAKING: Fadnavis To Reach BJP HQs At 3 PM, Before Heading To Nagpur

BREAKING: Fadnavis To Reach BJP HQs At 3 PM, Before Heading To Nagpur

Reported by: Digital Desk
Devendra Fadnavis | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to arrive at the BJP Headquarters at 3 pm, after which he will leave for Nagpur. Currently, he is in a meeting with key party leaders, including Piyush Goyal, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Rahul Narwekar-

12:09 IST, November 23rd 2024

