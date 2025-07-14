BREAKING: Massive Controversy Over Air India Plane Crash, DGCA Issues Delayed Guidelines

Air India Plane Crash: Facing a storm of criticism over regulatory lapses, India’s aviation regulator has finally issued fresh safety directives for airlines, seven years after a US warning about a critical aircraft risk first surfaced.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered mandatory inspections of fuel control switches on all Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft in India. The directive follows the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report into the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people.

Operators must now complete inspections by July 21, 2025 and implement modifications required under international airworthiness directives.

“Airline operators shall ensure the inspection and compliance… to prevent potential disengagement of fuel control switch locking features,” the DGCA said in its order.

FAA Warning Ignored Since 2018

The move has sparked a fresh controversy because the issue was flagged as early as December 17, 2018, when the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin NM-18-33 warning of the same hazard.