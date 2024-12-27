Published 21:11 IST, December 27th 2024
BREAKING: Earthquake Hits Jammu and Kashmir Amid Snowfall
Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck several regions in the Kashmir Valley on Friday, sending shockwaves through towns and villages. While the tremors were felt across parts of the region, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
The epicentre of the quake was located in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.01° N and longitude 70.91° E, with a depth of 40 km. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir. The epicentre of that quake was also in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km.
