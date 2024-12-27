BREAKING: Earthquake Hits Jammu and Kashmir Amid Snowfall

Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck several regions in the Kashmir Valley on Friday, sending shockwaves through towns and villages. While the tremors were felt across parts of the region, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The epicentre of the quake was located in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.01° N and longitude 70.91° E, with a depth of 40 km. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.