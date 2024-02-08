Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan. | Image: Republic TV

Jammu: Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan.

The quake occurred at 2.50pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan near the city of Karma, at a depth of 220 km.

However, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damages. Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR also.