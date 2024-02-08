Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.

Digital Desk
Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan. | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Jammu: Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan. 

The quake occurred at 2.50pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan near the city of Karma, at a depth of 220 km. 

However, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damages. Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR also.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

