Earthquake Tremors Felt in Jammu and Kashmir
Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan.
Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan. | Image:Republic TV
Jammu: Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan.
The quake occurred at 2.50pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in Afghanistan near the city of Karma, at a depth of 220 km.
However, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damages. Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR also.
