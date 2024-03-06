Advertisement

Pithoragarh: Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Wednesday morning felt tremors after an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the district. It is being said that not only Pithoragarh, but the nearby district also felt the tremors.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) of India, the earthquake hit the district of Uttarakhand at 9.55 am. However, no reports of any injuries or collateral damage have been reported.

The NCS took to X to share the information, saying, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 06-03-2024, 09:55:08 IST, Depth:10 Km ,Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand."