Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:19 IST

BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Shakes Manipur's Tengnoupal Town

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Tengnoupal on Thursday afternoon.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Shakes Manipur's Tengnoupal Town | Image:Republic TV
Imphal: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Tengnoupal on Thursday afternoon, showed a report by National Center for Seismology.  

The earthquake occured around 14:57 PM (IST) at the depth of 30 km, according to the NCS. 

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 14:57:10 IST, Lat: 24.30 & Long: 94.25, Depth: 30 Km ,Region: Tengnoupal, Manipur.” 

This is a breaking news. More details to follow. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:19 IST

