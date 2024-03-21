Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:19 IST
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Shakes Manipur's Tengnoupal Town
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Tengnoupal on Thursday afternoon.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Ronit Singh
BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.9 Shakes Manipur's Tengnoupal Town | Image:Republic TV
Advertisement
Imphal: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Tengnoupal on Thursday afternoon, showed a report by National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occured around 14:57 PM (IST) at the depth of 30 km, according to the NCS.
Advertisement
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 14:57:10 IST, Lat: 24.30 & Long: 94.25, Depth: 30 Km ,Region: Tengnoupal, Manipur.”
This is a breaking news. More details to follow.
Advertisement
Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:19 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.