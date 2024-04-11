×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits Bay of Bengal

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 8.96 and Longitude 91.91, at a depth of 10 kilometres below the earth's surface, the NCS said

Reported by: Digital Desk
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale has hit the Bay of Bengal region on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale has hit the Bay of Bengal region on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed | Image:@NCS_Earthquake/X
Bay of Bengal Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale has hit the Bay of Bengal region on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. The NCS further informed that the tremors hit at 00:56:36 Indian Standard Time (IST).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 11-04-2024, 00:56:36 IST, Lat: 8.96 & Long: 91.91, Depth: 10 km, Region: Bay of Bengal," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 8.96 and Longitude 91.91, at a depth of 10 kilometres below the earth's surface, the NCS shared.

West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu share coastlines on the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, on February 29, the Bay of Bengal region recorded an earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 29-02-2024, 11:23:26 IST, Lat: 8.04 & Long: 89.65, Depth: 90 Km, Region: Bay of Bengal," the NCS posted on X.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

