Published 16:35 IST, November 28th 2024

BREAKING: Earthquake Strikes Kashmir Valley

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Afghanistan on Thursday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Earthquake
Earthquake Strikes Kashmir Valley | Image: Unsplash/Representative
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Afghanistan on Thursday but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. The tremors were also felt in the Kashmir Valley. 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
 

16:26 IST, November 28th 2024