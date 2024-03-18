×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

BREAKING: EC Orders Removal Of West Bengal DGP; Home Secys Changed In 6 States

The Election Commission has also issued a directive to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: EC Orders Removal of Home Secretaries in 6 States for Fair Polls
EC Orders Removal of Home Secretaries in 6 States for Fair Polls | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair, and transparent elections, the Election Commission on Monday ordered the removal of home secretaries of 6 states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, sources said. The poll panel also ordered the removal of the West Bengal director general of police (DGP). Moreover, the secretary of the general administrative departments of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed. 

Besides, the poll panel under CEC Rajiv Kumar also ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional commissioners and deputy commissioners. The move comes after the commission comprising CEC Kumar and fellow ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu held a high-level meet on Monday. 

Advertisement

What Has The Election Commission Ordered?   

  • The commission had directed all the state governments to transfer officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts. Maharashtra had not complied with the directions in respect of few municipal commissioners and some additional and deputy municipal commissioners.
  • While conveying displeasure to the state chief secretary, the commission directed the transfer of BMC and the additional and deputy commissioners with the direction to report by 6 pm on Monday.
  • The chief secretary was also directed to transfer all the similarly placed municipal commissioners and additional or deputy municipal commissioners of other corporations in Maharashtra.

What Led to Such Action by EC? 

The step, which comes after announcing the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections is a part of the commission's efforts to maintain a level playing field and ensure the integrity of the electoral process, which CEC Kumar has emphasised on several occasions. Additionally, the officials who have been removed in these seven states were found to be holding dual charges in the office of Chief Minister in respective states which may potentially compromise or be seen to be compromising the impartiality and neutrality required during the electoral process, especially in matters relating to law and order, deployment of forces, etc.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nick Jonas

Throwback To Holi 2020

a few seconds ago
Bouche's Reaction On 'Why MI Decided Rohit Sharma Should Not Captain MI'

Why MI sacked Rohit?

a few seconds ago
Big breed dogs

Swimming For Pet Dogs

a few seconds ago
Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Kejriwal Respects Law

2 minutes ago
Volkswagen Scout

Volkswagen Scout 2024

3 minutes ago
What Is Pica Disorder?

What Is Pica Disorder?

5 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Saindhav

Venky Mama's Cryptic Post

9 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

10 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya on Rohit

10 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton

Kim Faces Backlash

12 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE:

12 minutes ago
Realty goes green

Green realty spike

15 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Actresses At LFW

16 minutes ago
Forex news

EM currencies decline

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex inch up

18 minutes ago
Arundhathi Nair

Arundhathi On Ventilator

18 minutes ago
Kim Sae Ron new look

Kim Sae Ron's new look

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Afghanistan: Reports

    World8 hours ago

  2. Bhopal Power Cut: Check Areas to be Affected and Timings

    India News8 hours ago

  3. RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo