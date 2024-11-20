sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ED Raids Audit Firm Employee Gaurav Mehta as Bitcoin Scam Row Spirals

Published 14:57 IST, November 20th 2024

ED Raids Audit Firm Employee Gaurav Mehta as Bitcoin Scam Row Spirals

ED is conducting raids at the premises of audit firm employee Gaurav Mehta in connection with the alleged Bitcoin Scam involving Sule and Patole

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ED, Enforcement Directorate, Central Agency
ED is probing Santiago Martin in a case linked to alleged loss of over Rs 900 crore to the Sikkim government by fraudulent sale of the state lottery in Kerala. | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:11 IST, November 20th 2024

Ajit Pawar BJP Maharashtra Congress