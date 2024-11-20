Published 14:57 IST, November 20th 2024
ED Raids Audit Firm Employee Gaurav Mehta as Bitcoin Scam Row Spirals
ED is conducting raids at the premises of audit firm employee Gaurav Mehta in connection with the alleged Bitcoin Scam involving Sule and Patole
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
ED is probing Santiago Martin in a case linked to alleged loss of over Rs 900 crore to the Sikkim government by fraudulent sale of the state lottery in Kerala. | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:11 IST, November 20th 2024