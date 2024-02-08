English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Liquorgate Probe BREAKING: ED Issues Fourth Summon to Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the ED on January 18 in the liquorgate probe

Srinwanti Das
kejriwal
The Delhi CM has been asked to appear before the ED on January 18 | Image:kejriwal
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued summon to Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time in connection to his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquorgate scam. The Delhi CM has been asked to appear before the ED on January 18.

ED had earlier revealed that they were scrutinising Arvind Kejriwal's response to the third summons and would issue a fourth summon in connection to his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise case.

Advertisement

Earlier on January 3, Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, skipped the third summon served by the ED in his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal skipped the ED summons, stating his involvement in Republic Day festivities and Rajya Sabha elections. Kejriwal wrote to the probe agency, asserting his commitment to answering any questionnaire but questioned the "real intent" of the investigation.

According to AAP sources, Kejriwal is supposed to be in Goa for a three-day visit from January 18 to 20 to take stock of his party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old leader had refused to depose before the ED for the third time on January 3, saying the "non-disclosure and non-response approach" of the agency could not sustain the test of law, equity or justice and its "obstinacy" was tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner.

The chief minister was earlier asked to depose on November 2 and December 21 in 2023.

Advertisement

By issuing the fresh notice, the ED has again rejected Kejriwal's contention that the summons issued to him were "not in consonance with the law" and hence should be withdrawn.

The agency, according to the sources, believes that the summonses sent to Kejriwal were "well within the PMLA procedures and law".

Advertisement

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the case. The agency has said that the accused were in touch with him regarding the preparation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED is expected to file a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the case and may name the AAP as a "beneficiary" of the alleged kickbacks that were generated through the excise policy.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 08:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement