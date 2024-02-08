The Delhi CM has been asked to appear before the ED on January 18 | Image: kejriwal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued summon to Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time in connection to his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquorgate scam. The Delhi CM has been asked to appear before the ED on January 18.

ED had earlier revealed that they were scrutinising Arvind Kejriwal's response to the third summons and would issue a fourth summon in connection to his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise case.

Earlier on January 3, Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, skipped the third summon served by the ED in his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal skipped the ED summons, stating his involvement in Republic Day festivities and Rajya Sabha elections. Kejriwal wrote to the probe agency, asserting his commitment to answering any questionnaire but questioned the "real intent" of the investigation.

According to AAP sources, Kejriwal is supposed to be in Goa for a three-day visit from January 18 to 20 to take stock of his party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The 55-year-old leader had refused to depose before the ED for the third time on January 3, saying the "non-disclosure and non-response approach" of the agency could not sustain the test of law, equity or justice and its "obstinacy" was tantamount to assuming the role of judge, jury and executioner.

The chief minister was earlier asked to depose on November 2 and December 21 in 2023.

By issuing the fresh notice, the ED has again rejected Kejriwal's contention that the summons issued to him were "not in consonance with the law" and hence should be withdrawn.

The agency, according to the sources, believes that the summonses sent to Kejriwal were "well within the PMLA procedures and law".

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the case. The agency has said that the accused were in touch with him regarding the preparation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED is expected to file a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the case and may name the AAP as a "beneficiary" of the alleged kickbacks that were generated through the excise policy.