Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:20 IST
BREAKING | ED Issues 8th Summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Scam Case
ED has asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to depose before the agency on March 4 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to Delhi Excise Policy.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:@AamAadmiParty/X
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued 8th summon to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, February 27, a day after he skipped the seventh summon in a money laundering case linked to the liquor scam. ED has asked Kejriwal to depose before the agency on March 4 for questioning.
(This is a breaking copy)
Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:20 IST
