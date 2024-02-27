BREAKING | ED Issues 8th Summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Liquor Scam Case

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued 8th summon to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, February 27, a day after he skipped the seventh summon in a money laundering case linked to the liquor scam. ED has asked Kejriwal to depose before the agency on March 4 for questioning.

(This is a breaking copy)