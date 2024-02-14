Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:26 IST
BREAKING: ED Issues Sixth Summons to Kejriwal in Delhi Excise Policy Case, Asked to Appear on Feb 19
New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned for sixth time by ED.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a sixth summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asking him to appear before it on February 19 in the Delhi Excise policy case. Till now Kejriwal has skipped five summonses issued by the probe agency, calling them as 'illegal' and driven by political agendas.
The summonses were issued to Kejriwal as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering linked to a liquor policy that the Delhi government withdrew in July 2023 amid corruption accusations. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which involved granting licenses to liquor traders, fostered cartelization and favoured specific dealers who purportedly paid bribes. However, the AAP refuted these allegations.
Advertisement
Following the scrapping of the policy, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In connection with the case, Kejriwal's AAP colleagues, including former deputy Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh, were arrested last year.
Advertisement
Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.