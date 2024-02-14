Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a sixth summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asking him to appear before it on February 19 in the Delhi Excise policy case. Till now Kejriwal has skipped five summonses issued by the probe agency, calling them as 'illegal' and driven by political agendas.

The summonses were issued to Kejriwal as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering linked to a liquor policy that the Delhi government withdrew in July 2023 amid corruption accusations. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which involved granting licenses to liquor traders, fostered cartelization and favoured specific dealers who purportedly paid bribes. However, the AAP refuted these allegations.

Following the scrapping of the policy, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In connection with the case, Kejriwal's AAP colleagues, including former deputy Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh, were arrested last year.

