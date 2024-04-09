×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

BREAKING: ED Makes Third Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Hemant Soren

The Enforcement Directorate has made third arrest in an alleged land grab linked money laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Enforcement Directorate
ED Makes Third Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Hemant Soren | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has made third arrest in an alleged land grab linked money laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. 

The arrested accused has been identified as Md Saddam. He has been arrested under PMLA. According to sources, the land records related to property usurped by Hemant Soren were forged by him. 

This is the third arrest in this case. Saddam was already in jail after being arrested by ED in another land scam case.  

Published April 9th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

