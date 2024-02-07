English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

ED Moves Jharkhand HC over FIR Filed by Hemant Soren Under SC/ST Act for Searches at His Delhi Home

Jharkhand Police had lodged an FIR against ED officials under SC/ST Act in Ranchi in a complaint filed by Hemant Soren over searches conducted at his Delhi home

Srinwanti Das
Hemant Soren
ED Moves Jharkhand High Court over FIR Filed by Hemant Soren under SC/ST Act | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday has moved Jharkhand High Court, challenging the FIR registered against its officials by former CM Hemant Soren under the SC/ST Act. The petition was filed on February 3.

Jharkhand Police on Wednesday had lodged an FIR against ED officials under SC/ST Act at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi based on a complaint lodged by former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over searches conducted by the agency at his Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the FIR, Soren had alleged that the ED conducted the search operation at his Delhi residence to “harass and malign him and his entire community”.

In his complaint, Soren had alleged that the ED officials had informed the media of the impending search to malign his image in the eyes of the general public and create a ‘media circus’.

Soren had alleged that the ED team reached his Delhi residence without serving him any notice on January 29.

“On January 29, I came to learn that the above named persons along with others had carried out a purported search at the said premises. This purported search was without any notice to me nor was my presence required on January 29…In fact, the above named persons (Kapil Raj and others) had required me to be present at Ranchi on 29th and 31st January. However, from the extensive coverage by national and Jharkhand based print and electronic media, it is obvious that the above named persons had informed the media of the purported search so as to create a media spectacle and cause disrepute to me in the eyes of the general public,” the FIR stated quoting Soren.

An ED team searched Soren’s Delhi residence for over 12 hours to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal in Jharkhand.

After ED officials visited Soren’s residence, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Soren’s party, had said that the agency’s action was unwarranted given that Soren had informed about his availability via a letter to ED.

JMM further added that Soren had responded to ED on January 28 (Sunday), stating that he would be available for questioning on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 09:20 IST

