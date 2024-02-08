BREAKING: ED Raids At Kolkata Businessman's Residence In Jharkhand Money Laundering Case

Advertisement

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday conducted raids and search operation at the residence and office of a reputed businessman in Kolkata in connection with a money laundering case in Jharkhand.

Sources said that besides other businesses, the businessman also owns one of the top-rated motor-driving training schools in the city.

Advertisement

A team of three ED officials, including a woman investigator, first reached the residence of the said businessman at Mudiali in South Kolkata. Soon after that another team of central agency sleuths started parallel raid and search operations at the office of the same businessman in Bidhan Sarani in South Kolkata.