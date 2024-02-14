Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

February 14th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

BREAKING: ED Raids Dozen Locations Across Rajasthan In Illegal Mining Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids over 12 locations in Rajasthan in connection with an illegal mining case.

Ronit Singh
BREAKING: ED Raids Dozen Locations Across Rajasthan In Illegal Mining Case
BREAKING: ED Raids Dozen Locations Across Rajasthan In Illegal Mining Case | Image:Representative
Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids over 12 locations in Rajasthan in connection with an illegal mining case. The searches were carried out in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Udaipur and Nagaur, among other locations. More details are awaited. 

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

February 14th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

