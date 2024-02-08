The ED is carrying out searches at premises linked to Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat | Image: Republic

Advertisement

Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at premises linked to Congress leader and former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, on Wednesday. According to sources, the raids are being carried out over 16 locations in Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand.

The raids are a part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged forest land and land scam cases. In August last year, the vigilance department had taken action against Rawat in connection with the case. Rawat had joined Congress in 2022 ahead of the state assembly polls after being dismissed from the Uttarakhand cabinet and the primary membership of the BJP for six years due to "anti-party activities".

Advertisement

(This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)