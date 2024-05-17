The ED seized property worth Rs 14 crore in connection with the multiple cases against Sheikh Shahjahan and others under PMLA. | Image:Republic Exclusive Photo

Advertisement

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday seized property worth Rs 14 crore in connection with the multiple cases against now-suspended tainted Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and others under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), Republic has learnt.

The matter pertains to allegations that Shahjahan and other accused, through an organised crime syndicate, had acquired this property from the proceeds of crime by causing injury, murder, attempt to murder and extortion to the people of Sandeshkhali, a region marred by violence in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.