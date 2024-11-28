sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:32 IST, November 28th 2024

BREAKING: Eknath Shinde’s Big Statement Ahead of Meet With PM Modi

Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that the meeting will be regarding the CM face.

'I Called PM Modi, HM Amit Shah And Told Them...' - Eknath Shinde On Next Maharashtra CM
BREAKING: Eknath Shinde’s Big Statement Ahead of Meet With PM Modi | Image: PTI
Maharashtra government formation: Ahead of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that the meeting will be regarding the CM face. As he reached Delhi, CM Shinde while speaking to reporters said, “Will discuss it. Sunil Tatkare will also attend the meeting. All will discuss on the CM face of Maharashtra.” 
 

21:32 IST, November 28th 2024