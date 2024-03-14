Advertisement

New Delhi: Complying with the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday disclosed the data on electoral bonds as submitted by the SBI. The poll panel uploaded the data on its website. The data provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) is available for access at the following URL: https://www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty. In its statement, the ECI emphasised its commitment in favour of disclosure and transparency. "It may be recalled that in the said matter, ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also," the poll panel statement read.

According to the data uploaded by the poll panel, the buyers of electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma. The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data provided by EC.



Disclosure of Electoral Bonds 2024

The Election Commission uploaded the PDF under the title Electoral Bonds - Disclosure of Electoral Bonds 2024 on its website. The details of Electoral Bonds come in 2 parts. The first part is a PDF that you can download here . It has 337 pages comprising names of purchasers from April 12, 2019, to 11th January 2024.

The second part of the Electoral Bond disclosure has the names of the political parties along with the denominations and date of encashment. You can download details of the political parties that encashed Electoral Bonds here.

This comes a day after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced sharing details of electoral bonds "in time" and asserted that the commission believed in complete transparency. Kumar, who ended his nationwide visits ahead of the Lok Sabha election schedule announcement, was asked whether the ECI would be disclosing the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019, following a direction from the Supreme Court.

The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website. In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.