Published 11:22 IST, November 12th 2024
BREAKING: Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Kupwara, 2-3 Terrorists Likely Trapped
An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Nagmarg area of Kupwara District.
Reported by: Digital Desk
An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Nagmarg area of Kupwara District. | Image: PTI
