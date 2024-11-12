sb.scorecardresearch
  BREAKING: Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Kupwara, 2-3 Terrorists Likely Trapped

Published 11:22 IST, November 12th 2024

BREAKING: Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Kupwara, 2-3 Terrorists Likely Trapped

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Nagmarg area of Kupwara District.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Local terrorist recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir declines.
An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Nagmarg area of Kupwara District. | Image: PTI
