  • News /
  • India News /
  BREAKING: Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Srinagar, 2-3 Terrorists Likely Trapped

Published 10:46 IST, November 10th 2024

BREAKING: Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Srinagar, 2-3 Terrorists Likely Trapped

heavy gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the forested area of Ishber Nishat on the outskirts of Srinagar

Reported by: Digital Desk
Grenade Attack in Srinagar Injures 2 Civilians
heavy gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the forested area of Ishber Nishat on the outskirts of Srinagar | Image: X
09:53 IST, November 10th 2024