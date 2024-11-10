Published 10:46 IST, November 10th 2024
BREAKING: Encounter Breaks Out in J&K's Srinagar, 2-3 Terrorists Likely Trapped
heavy gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the forested area of Ishber Nishat on the outskirts of Srinagar
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
heavy gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the forested area of Ishber Nishat on the outskirts of Srinagar | Image: X
09:53 IST, November 10th 2024