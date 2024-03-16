×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 16th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

BREAKING: Enough Evidence Against BRS Leader K Kavitha in Excise Policy Case: ED to Court

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, was brought to Delhi in a commercial flight that landed at the IGI Airport late evening

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha | Image:ANI
K Kavitha Arrest: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday argued in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court that the investigation agency has enough evidence and witness statements against arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha after an hours-long raid at her premises in Hyderabad and brought her to Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, agency sources said. The BRS leader entered the agency's headquarters in central Delhi around midnight and was lodged there for the night, sources said.

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was brought to Delhi in a commercial flight that landed at the IGI Airport late evening.

She is expected to be produced before a designated PMLA court on Saturday where the agency will seek her remand for custodial interrogation.

Kavitha's legal team said the arrest was illegal as her petition against the ED summons had been listed by the Supreme Court for hearing on March 19.

ED officials recorded in their 'panchnama' that about 20 persons entered Kavitha's house and created a "ruckus" which led to a delay in their proceedings. Five mobile phones were seized by the ED during the search action, officials said.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

