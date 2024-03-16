The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha after an hours-long raid at her premises in Hyderabad | Image:ANI

Advertisement

K Kavitha Arrest: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday argued in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court that the investigation agency has enough evidence and witness statements against arrested BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

“There is destruction of evidence. We are also summoning two people to confront them with her on Monday, who gave statements,” ED officials said.

Advertisement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha appearing before Rouse Avenue Court in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case says, "My arrest is illegal."



Kavitha has been produced before the court of special judge MK Nagpal https://t.co/ApzLUaXo1z — ANI (@ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested BRS leader K Kavitha after an hours-long raid at her premises in Hyderabad and brought her to Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, agency sources said. The BRS leader entered the agency's headquarters in central Delhi around midnight and was lodged there for the night, sources said.

Advertisement

BRS called it a vendetta politics by the BJP and questioned what the hurry was when the matter was already posted in the Supreme Court on March 19.

According to ED's remand application, the agency sought 10-day remand of K Kavitha from the court.

Advertisement

ED argued that they have reliable statements under section 50, which says that 33 per cent of the profits would have to go to her. When ED confronted the witnesses as to who was madam, they confirmed that the ‘madam’ is present accused.

#WATCH | Nizamabad: BRS party cadres stage state-wide protest over the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha, in connection with Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/ej4qULK4cn — ANI (@ANI)

BRS party cadres staged state-wide protests over the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

#WATCH | BRS leaders stage a protest in Malkajgiri over the ED arrest of party leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case pic.twitter.com/T0LNhx6Klt — ANI (@ANI)

Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was brought to Delhi in a commercial flight that landed at the IGI Airport late evening.

She is expected to be produced before a designated PMLA court on Saturday where the agency will seek her remand for custodial interrogation.

Advertisement

Kavitha's legal team said the arrest was illegal as her petition against the ED summons had been listed by the Supreme Court for hearing on March 19.

ED officials recorded in their 'panchnama' that about 20 persons entered Kavitha's house and created a "ruckus" which led to a delay in their proceedings. Five mobile phones were seized by the ED during the search action, officials said.