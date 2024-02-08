BREAKING: Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's ED Custody Extended By 5 Days

Advertisement

Ranchi: The Special PMLA court in Ranchi extended Enforcement Directorate remand custody of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for five days. Earlier in the day, Soren was produced in the PMLA court by the probe agency. The FIR has been lodged in connection with 8.5 acres of land which is there in the schedule offence, he added.

"In today's petition, they (ED) have used certain other chats which have nothing to do with the present land deal in which he has been arrested... They want to keep him in custody in the view of the upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections," Singh said.

The AG claimed that the former chief minister has been kept in a basement room where even sunlight does not reach as there are no windows.

He said he has brought to the knowledge of the court that even air comes through a pipe in that basement room and Soren is constantly being monitored by the armed guards, even while sleeping.

Earlier during the day, the ED took the former CM to the civil court in Ranchi amid tight security.

Soren waved at his supporters, who raised slogans such as 'Hemant Soren Zindabad' and 'Jail Ka Darwaja Tootega, Hemant Bhaiya Chootega' (Jail doors will be broken, brother Hemant will be released).

Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren earlier met her husband at the ED office and posted on X on the occasion of their 18th wedding anniversary that she is the life partner of a warrior and will always be his strength.

She said her husband is not with the family on their wedding anniversary but she will not be emotional as he will "defeat conspiracy and emerge as a winner".

"Hemant ji did not accept to bow down, to protect the identity and existence of Jharkhand. He chose to dedicate himself and fight the conspiracy. Today is our 18th wedding anniversary but Hemant ji is not among the family or children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and emerge as a winner and join us soon.

"I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhand warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle," Kalpana Soren posted on X.

Hemant Soren was arrested on the night of January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case. He resigned as the chief minister before that.

(With inputs from PTI)

