Updated March 16th, 2024 at 11:12 IST
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal Granted Bail in Connection to Non-Compliance to ED Summons
The Chief Minister appeared before the court following after skipping eight summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) so far.
- India
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to the Delhi Chief Minister.
The bail was granted on a bail bond of Rs 15,000.
This appearance by Kejriwal comes following skipping eight summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) so far.
Upon leaving the court, Kejriwal's lawyers confirmed that the next hearing has been scheduled for April 1. However, this time the court exempted the Chief Minister from appearing personally before the court.
Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta representing Kejriwal said, "The court directed him (Arvind Kejriwal) to furnish a bond and surety bond for the sum of Rs 50,000. Both bonds were furnished and Kejriwal was allowed to go. After that we moved an application for supply of copies under 207 and 91 CrPC for which reply and arguments - the date is fixed for April 1"
This development comes a day after the Delhi court on Friday refused to stay proceedings against the CM for skipping the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons.
Kejriwal had earlier challenged the summons issued by the court after taking cognizance of two complaints filed by the probe agency for avoidance of the summons issued to him.
Published March 16th, 2024 at 10:15 IST
