Updated January 28th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

BREAKING: Explosion in West Bengal's Gandhi Primary School, Several Injured

West Bengal: Unidentified miscreants reportedly hurled a crude bomb near Gandhi Primary School in the Subodh Roy Sarani area of Kanchrapara Ward No. 7 on Sunday

Isha Bhandari
Several Injured
Several Injured | Image:Republic TV
West Bengal: Some unidentified miscreants reportedly hurled a crude bomb near Gandhi Primary School in the Subodh Roy Sarani area of Kanchrapara Ward No. 7 on Sunday. The explosion resulted in multiple individuals sustaining injuries, prompting swift action from authorities.

Emergency services, including police and fire brigade teams, rushed to the scene after receiving the distressing information. The injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The motive behind the attack and the identity of the perpetrators remain unknown as investigations are underway. 

Speaking on the incident, Ward No. 7 councillor Sarmishta Majumdar said, "I had gone to the doctor when the blast was heard... This is a very unfortunate incident... The reasons are not yet known... The culprits should be punished..."

This is a breaking story, more details awaited…

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

