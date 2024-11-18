Published 16:02 IST, November 18th 2024
BREAKING: Explosion Near Temple in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally, Priest Injured
An explosion occurred near a temple in the Mailardevpally district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, leaving one priest injured.
Visuals from the spot of incident where an explosion took place near temple in Hyderabad | Image: Republic
15:32 IST, November 18th 2024