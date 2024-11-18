sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit | Delhi Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Explosion Near Temple in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally, Priest Injured

Published 16:02 IST, November 18th 2024

BREAKING: Explosion Near Temple in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally, Priest Injured

An explosion occurred near a temple in the Mailardevpally district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, leaving one priest injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Visuals from the spot of incident where an explosion took place near temple in Hyderabad
Visuals from the spot of incident where an explosion took place near temple in Hyderabad | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

15:32 IST, November 18th 2024