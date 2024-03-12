×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

IAF's Tejas aircraft crashed in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The incident took place near Jawahar Colony of Jaisalmer.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Fighter jet crashes in Jaisalmer
Fighter jet crashes in Jaisalmer | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The aircraft was on its way to participate in Bharat Shakti military exercise being held in Pokhran. The mishap took place during an operational training sortie.  

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the accident.  "One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident", IAF tweeted. 

Earlier last month, a Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) had crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district. 

Both the pilots ejected safely. A court of inquiry was instituted to find out the cause of the accident. The plane crashed in a civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station between 4 pm and 5 pm while returning from a training sortie.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

13 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

18 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

43 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Who is Nayab Saini, Likely To Take Over as New Haryana CM

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  2. All You Need To Know About Chhau, Eastern India's Traditional Folk Dance

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. Supreme Court Halts Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 & 9 in Karnataka | Deta

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. How To Celebrate Pet-friendly Holi With Your Furry Friends

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. Odisha: Nitin Gadkari Sanctions NH Projects Worth Rs 374 Crore

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo