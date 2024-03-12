Advertisement

New Delhi: A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The aircraft was on its way to participate in Bharat Shakti military exercise being held in Pokhran. The mishap took place during an operational training sortie.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/3JZf15Q8eZ — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

Fortunately, there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the accident. "One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident", IAF tweeted.

Earlier last month, a Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) had crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district.

Both the pilots ejected safely. A court of inquiry was instituted to find out the cause of the accident. The plane crashed in a civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station between 4 pm and 5 pm while returning from a training sortie.