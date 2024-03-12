Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:04 IST
IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes Near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
IAF's Tejas aircraft crashed in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The incident took place near Jawahar Colony of Jaisalmer.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The aircraft was on its way to participate in Bharat Shakti military exercise being held in Pokhran. The mishap took place during an operational training sortie.
Fortunately, there was no loss of life or damage to civilian property in the accident. "One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident", IAF tweeted.
Earlier last month, a Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) had crashed at Kalaikunda in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district.
Both the pilots ejected safely. A court of inquiry was instituted to find out the cause of the accident. The plane crashed in a civilian area near the Kalaikunda Air Force Station between 4 pm and 5 pm while returning from a training sortie.
Advertisement
Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:49 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.