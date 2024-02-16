Updated February 16th, 2024 at 19:07 IST
BREAKING: Fire at Factory in Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area
A fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Friday evening. So far no injuries or casualty has been reported.
Fire at Factory in Mayapuri Industrial Area | Image:X
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
