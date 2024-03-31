Advertisement

Breaking: A fire broke out at the SpiceKlub restaurant in Mumbai opposite Phoenix Mills in Lower Parel. As a result of the fire, traffic along the road has been affected, The Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X.

Fire at phoenix Mill Mall (spice club kichen) Due to Traffic movement is slow.

फिनिक्स मिल मॉलमध्ये (स्पाईस क्लब किचेन) येथे आग लागल्याने वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.#MTPTrafficupdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 31, 2024