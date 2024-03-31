Updated March 31st, 2024 at 16:57 IST
MumbaiI: Fire at SpiceKlub Restaurant Opposite Phoenix Mills, Traffic Affected
A fire broke out at the SpiceKlub restaurant in Mumbai opposite Phoenix Mills in Lower Parel.
Reported by: Shweta Parande
Breaking: A fire broke out at the SpiceKlub restaurant in Mumbai opposite Phoenix Mills in Lower Parel. As a result of the fire, traffic along the road has been affected, The Mumbai Traffic Police posted on X.
