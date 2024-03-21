Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:49 IST
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at a Flat in Greater Noida's Ace City Society
As of now no casualty or injury has been reported.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Fire Breaks Out at a Society in Greater Noida | Image:X
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a flat within a residential society (Ace City) in Greater Noida West on Thursday.
Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. As of now no casualty or injury has been reported.
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.
Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:35 IST
