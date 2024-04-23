BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Bandhwari Landfill Site in Gurugram | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Gurugram: A fire broke out at Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram in Haryana on Tuesday.

After receiving the information, the fire department pressed fire tenders into service to douse the flames.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram, Haryana. Fire department is present on the spot, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/P3prahjSfF — ANI (@ANI)

News agency ANI shared the fire visuals on X. The visuals showed huge plumes of smoke billowing out of the landfill site, choking the nearby area.

Advertisement

However, there were no reports of any casualties.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

