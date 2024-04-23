Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 11:47 IST

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Bandhwari Landfill Site in Gurugram

A fire broke out at Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram in Haryana on Tuesday.

After receiving the information, the fire department pressed fire tenders into service to douse the flames. 

News agency ANI shared the fire visuals on X. The visuals showed huge plumes of smoke billowing out of the landfill site, choking the nearby area.

However, there were no reports of any casualties.  

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
 

Published April 23rd, 2024 at 11:42 IST