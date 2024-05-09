A massive fire broke out at the BSNL exchange office located in the Kotwali police station area of Patna, prompting an atmosphere of chaos. | Image:Republic Digital

Advertisement

Patna: A massive fire broke out on Thursday at the BSNL exchange office located in the Kotwali police station area of Patna, prompting an atmosphere of chaos at the campus. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Fire department official Manoj Kumar said a dozen vehicles were sent to to douse the fire which has now been completely brought under control.

Advertisement

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

According to the preliminary information, the fire is reported to have been caused by a short circuit.

Advertisement