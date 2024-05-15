Updated May 15th, 2024 at 18:44 IST
Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at Electric Showroom in Ujjain
A massive broke out at an electric showroom situation at the Teen Batti intersection.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
A massive broke out at an electric showroom situation at the Teen Batti intersection. | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Ujjain: A massive broke out at an electric showroom situation at the Teen Batti intersection. Fire brigade team is at the spot and examining the situation. No injuries or casualty yet reports have emerged yet.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 15th, 2024 at 18:44 IST