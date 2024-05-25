Published 18:31 IST, May 25th 2024
Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area
A fire broke out inside a factory situated in the JW Puri locality in the Mundka Industrial Area of the national capital around 4:30pm on Saturday.
A fire broke out inside a factory situated in the JW Puri locality in the Mundka Industrial Area of the national capital around 4:30pm on Saturday. | Image: Republic Digital
