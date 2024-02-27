Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Navi Mumbai, Firefighting Operations Underway

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to ascertained.

Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Navi Mumbai, Firefighting Ops On
The exact reason behind the fire is yet to ascertained. | Image:ANI
Navi Mumbai: A fire broke out at a factory in Turbhe Industrial Park in the MIDC area in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

After receiving the information, the fire department rushed fire tenders to the site to douse the flames.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to ascertained.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)
 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

