Navi Mumbai: A fire broke out at a factory in Turbhe Industrial Park in the MIDC area in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

After receiving the information, the fire department rushed fire tenders to the site to douse the flames.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a factory in Turbhe Industrial Park in the MIDC area of Navi Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dGjfn8hCwi — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to ascertained.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

