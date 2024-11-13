Published 22:08 IST, November 13th 2024
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Vikas Nagar, Delhi
Fire in a factory in Vikas Nagar, Delhi. Fire department was informed at 7:50 PM. Six fire engines reached the spot.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:08 IST, November 13th 2024