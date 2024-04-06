Updated April 6th, 2024 at 13:19 IST
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at NTPC's Kanhia Power Plant in Talcher
A fire broke out at NTPC's Kaniha power plant in Odisha's Angul district on Saturday, fire service officials said
Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at NTPC's Kaniha power plant in Odisha's Angul district on Saturday, fire service officials said.
The fire originated at the coal transporting conveyor belt of the plant in the Talcher area of the district, they said.
Till now there was no report of any injury, fire service officials said.
A portion of the conveyor belt was damaged in the fire and the entire area has been filled with smoke, they said, adding that two fire tenders have been rushed to extinguish the blaze.
NTPC officials were unavailable for comments on the fire.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 13:19 IST
