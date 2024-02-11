A fire broke out at a shoe godown in Delhi’s Alipur area in Bhorgarh near Shani Mandir on Sunday afternoon | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Alipur Shoe Factory Fire: A fire broke out at a shoe godown in Delhi’s Alipur area in Bhorgarh near Shani Mandir on Sunday afternoon. Locals immediately informed the authorities about the fire around 12.15 pm. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a shoe factory in Alipur area in Delhi. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UwcUKyGZ7s — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

More details on the matter are awaited.