Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:11 IST
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Factory in Delhi’s Alipur Area | Video
A fire broke out at a shoe godown in Delhi’s Alipur area in Bhorgarh near Shani Mandir on Sunday afternoon
Srinwanti Das
- India
- 1 min read
A fire broke out at a shoe godown in Delhi’s Alipur area in Bhorgarh near Shani Mandir on Sunday afternoon | Image:ANI
Alipur Shoe Factory Fire: A fire broke out at a shoe godown in Delhi’s Alipur area in Bhorgarh near Shani Mandir on Sunday afternoon. Locals immediately informed the authorities about the fire around 12.15 pm. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control.
More details on the matter are awaited.
Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:11 IST
