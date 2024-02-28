Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:34 IST
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out at Under-construction Delhi-Meerut RRTS Station
A massive fire broke out in an under-construction Delhi-Meerut RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits.
Fire at Delhi-Meerut RRTS | Image:ANI
Meerut: A massive fire broke out in an under-construction Delhi-Meerut RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits on Wednesday. Several fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flame.
No casualties or injuries have been reported. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
