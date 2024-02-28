Advertisement

Meerut: A massive fire broke out in an under-construction Delhi-Meerut RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits on Wednesday. Several fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flame.

#WATCH | Meerut: A fire broke out in an under-construction RRTS station under Pallavpuram Police Station limits. Fire engines are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/wRdp2NcnID — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 28, 2024

No casualties or injuries have been reported. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.