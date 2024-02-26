Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:42 IST
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Commercial Centre in Mumbai; 37 Rescued
Mumbai commercial centre fire: 37 people have been rescued so far. An effort to douse the flame is underway.
Digital Desk
- India
Mumbai Commercial Centre Fire | Image:Unsplash/ Representational
Mumbai Fire: A massive fire broke out at a commercial centre in Mumbai on Monday evening. Civic officials have said that 37 people have been rescued so far. An effort to douse the flame is underway.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 18:42 IST
